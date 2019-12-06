Watch Hornets vs. Nets: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Charlotte (home) vs. Brooklyn (away)

Current Records: Charlotte 9-14; Brooklyn 11-10

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Spectrum Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Brooklyn didn't have too much trouble with the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday as they won 130-118. The Nets can attribute much of their success to C Jarrett Allen, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 13 boards in addition to three blocks. That makes it six consecutive games in which Allen has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Charlotte had enough points to win and then some against the Golden State Warriors, taking their game 106-91.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Nets going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They are currently three for three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Brooklyn was able to grind out a solid win over Charlotte the last time the two teams met in November, winning 101-91. Will Brooklyn repeat their success, or does Charlotte have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

The Nets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hornets.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Charlotte have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Brooklyn.