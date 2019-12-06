Watch Hornets vs. Nets: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game
How to watch Hornets vs. Nets basketball game
Who's Playing
Charlotte (home) vs. Brooklyn (away)
Current Records: Charlotte 9-14; Brooklyn 11-10
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Spectrum Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Brooklyn didn't have too much trouble with the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday as they won 130-118. The Nets can attribute much of their success to C Jarrett Allen, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 13 boards in addition to three blocks. That makes it six consecutive games in which Allen has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Charlotte had enough points to win and then some against the Golden State Warriors, taking their game 106-91.
This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Nets going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They are currently three for three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Brooklyn was able to grind out a solid win over Charlotte the last time the two teams met in November, winning 101-91. Will Brooklyn repeat their success, or does Charlotte have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Nets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hornets.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 218
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Charlotte have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Brooklyn.
- Nov 20, 2019 - Brooklyn 101 vs. Charlotte 91
- Mar 01, 2019 - Charlotte 123 vs. Brooklyn 112
- Feb 23, 2019 - Brooklyn 117 vs. Charlotte 115
- Dec 28, 2018 - Charlotte 100 vs. Brooklyn 87
- Dec 26, 2018 - Brooklyn 134 vs. Charlotte 132
- Mar 21, 2018 - Charlotte 111 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Mar 08, 2018 - Brooklyn 125 vs. Charlotte 111
- Feb 22, 2018 - Charlotte 111 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Feb 07, 2017 - Charlotte 111 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Jan 21, 2017 - Charlotte 112 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Dec 26, 2016 - Brooklyn 120 vs. Charlotte 118
- Nov 04, 2016 - Charlotte 99 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Apr 08, 2016 - Charlotte 113 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Mar 22, 2016 - Charlotte 105 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Feb 21, 2016 - Charlotte 104 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Nov 18, 2015 - Charlotte 116 vs. Brooklyn 111
