Who's Playing
Denver @ Charlotte
Current Records: Denver 44-24; Charlotte 33-35
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Denver Nuggets and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 7 of 2018. Charlotte will play host again and welcome Denver to Spectrum Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Tuesday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Hornets nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Charlotte was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 112-110 to the New Orleans Pelicans. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Charlotte had been the slight favorite coming in. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of shooting guard Terry Rozier, who shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 43 points and five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Denver was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 125-119 to the Brooklyn Nets. The Nuggets were up 71-56 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite their loss, they got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. small forward Michael Porter Jr., who shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 28 points, was the best among equals.
The Hornets found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 129-104 punch to the gut against Denver in the teams' previous meeting in March. Maybe Charlotte will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nuggets are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Denver have won seven out of their last 11 games against Charlotte.
- Mar 17, 2021 - Denver 129 vs. Charlotte 104
- Mar 05, 2020 - Denver 114 vs. Charlotte 112
- Jan 15, 2020 - Denver 100 vs. Charlotte 86
- Jan 05, 2019 - Denver 123 vs. Charlotte 110
- Dec 07, 2018 - Charlotte 113 vs. Denver 107
- Feb 05, 2018 - Denver 121 vs. Charlotte 104
- Oct 25, 2017 - Charlotte 110 vs. Denver 93
- Mar 31, 2017 - Charlotte 122 vs. Denver 114
- Mar 04, 2017 - Charlotte 112 vs. Denver 102
- Mar 19, 2016 - Denver 101 vs. Charlotte 93
- Jan 10, 2016 - Denver 95 vs. Charlotte 92