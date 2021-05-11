Who's Playing

Denver @ Charlotte

Current Records: Denver 44-24; Charlotte 33-35

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Denver Nuggets and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 7 of 2018. Charlotte will play host again and welcome Denver to Spectrum Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Tuesday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Hornets nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Charlotte was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 112-110 to the New Orleans Pelicans. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Charlotte had been the slight favorite coming in. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of shooting guard Terry Rozier, who shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 43 points and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Denver was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 125-119 to the Brooklyn Nets. The Nuggets were up 71-56 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite their loss, they got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. small forward Michael Porter Jr., who shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 28 points, was the best among equals.

The Hornets found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 129-104 punch to the gut against Denver in the teams' previous meeting in March. Maybe Charlotte will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won seven out of their last 11 games against Charlotte.