Who's Playing
Indiana @ Charlotte
Current Records: Indiana 6-6; Charlotte 4-11
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers haven't won a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets since May 18 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Pacers will take on Charlotte at 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center after having had a few days off. If the game is anything like the Hornets' 158-126 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Indiana didn't have too much trouble with the Toronto Raptors at home this past Saturday as they won 118-104. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 65-52 deficit. Indiana's center Myles Turner did his thing and dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Turner has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Charlotte was able to grind out a solid victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday, winning 112-105. Charlotte's center Mason Plumlee looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds.
The Pacers are expected to lose this next one by 3. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a seven-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped Indiana to 6-6 and the Hornets to 4-11. Allowing an average of 117.17 points per game, Indiana hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.12
Odds
The Hornets are a 3-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Charlotte have won 13 out of their last 26 games against Indiana.
- Jan 26, 2022 - Charlotte 158 vs. Indiana 126
- Dec 29, 2021 - Charlotte 116 vs. Indiana 108
- Nov 19, 2021 - Charlotte 121 vs. Indiana 118
- Oct 20, 2021 - Charlotte 123 vs. Indiana 122
- May 18, 2021 - Indiana 144 vs. Charlotte 117
- Apr 02, 2021 - Charlotte 114 vs. Indiana 97
- Jan 29, 2021 - Charlotte 108 vs. Indiana 105
- Jan 27, 2021 - Indiana 116 vs. Charlotte 106
- Feb 25, 2020 - Indiana 119 vs. Charlotte 80
- Jan 06, 2020 - Indiana 115 vs. Charlotte 104
- Dec 15, 2019 - Indiana 107 vs. Charlotte 85
- Nov 05, 2019 - Charlotte 122 vs. Indiana 120
- Feb 11, 2019 - Indiana 99 vs. Charlotte 90
- Jan 20, 2019 - Indiana 120 vs. Charlotte 95
- Nov 21, 2018 - Charlotte 127 vs. Indiana 109
- Apr 10, 2018 - Charlotte 119 vs. Indiana 93
- Apr 08, 2018 - Indiana 123 vs. Charlotte 117
- Feb 02, 2018 - Charlotte 133 vs. Indiana 126
- Jan 29, 2018 - Indiana 105 vs. Charlotte 96
- Mar 15, 2017 - Indiana 98 vs. Charlotte 77
- Mar 06, 2017 - Charlotte 100 vs. Indiana 88
- Dec 12, 2016 - Indiana 110 vs. Charlotte 94
- Nov 07, 2016 - Charlotte 122 vs. Indiana 100
- Mar 04, 2016 - Indiana 0 vs. Charlotte 0
- Feb 26, 2016 - Charlotte 0 vs. Indiana 0
- Feb 10, 2016 - Charlotte 117 vs. Indiana 95