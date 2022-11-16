Who's Playing

Indiana @ Charlotte

Current Records: Indiana 6-6; Charlotte 4-11

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers haven't won a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets since May 18 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Pacers will take on Charlotte at 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center after having had a few days off. If the game is anything like the Hornets' 158-126 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Indiana didn't have too much trouble with the Toronto Raptors at home this past Saturday as they won 118-104. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 65-52 deficit. Indiana's center Myles Turner did his thing and dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Turner has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Charlotte was able to grind out a solid victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday, winning 112-105. Charlotte's center Mason Plumlee looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds.

The Pacers are expected to lose this next one by 3. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a seven-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Indiana to 6-6 and the Hornets to 4-11. Allowing an average of 117.17 points per game, Indiana hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.12

Odds

The Hornets are a 3-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Charlotte have won 13 out of their last 26 games against Indiana.