Watch Hornets vs. Rockets: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Who's Playing
Houston @ Charlotte
Current Records: Houston 39-22; Charlotte 21-41
What to Know
The Houston Rockets are 8-1 against the Charlotte Hornets since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. They will face off against one another at 5 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. Houston struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 118.66 points per game.
The Rockets received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 120-105 to the Los Angeles Clippers. Houston was down 90-65 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of point guard Russell Westbrook, who posted a double-double on 29 points and 15 rebounds along with five dimes.
Meanwhile, Charlotte was just a three-ball shy of a win on Thursday and fell 114-112 to the Denver Nuggets. The losing side was boosted by point guard Devonte' Graham, who had 24 points and seven assists.
Houston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past two games.
Houston is now 39-22 while Charlotte sits at 21-41. The Rockets are 13-8 after losses this year, Charlotte 10-30.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $50.00
Odds
The Rockets are a big 8-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 222
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won eight out of their last nine games against Charlotte.
- Feb 04, 2020 - Houston 125 vs. Charlotte 110
- Mar 11, 2019 - Houston 118 vs. Charlotte 106
- Feb 27, 2019 - Houston 118 vs. Charlotte 113
- Dec 13, 2017 - Houston 108 vs. Charlotte 96
- Oct 27, 2017 - Houston 109 vs. Charlotte 93
- Feb 09, 2017 - Houston 107 vs. Charlotte 95
- Jan 10, 2017 - Houston 121 vs. Charlotte 114
- Mar 12, 2016 - Charlotte 125 vs. Houston 109
- Dec 21, 2015 - Houston 102 vs. Charlotte 95
