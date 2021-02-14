Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Charlotte

Current Records: San Antonio 15-11; Charlotte 13-14

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. ET Sunday. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

San Antonio strolled past the Atlanta Hawks with points to spare this past Friday, taking the matchup 125-114. It was another big night for the Spurs' small forward DeMar DeRozan, who had 23 points and eight assists along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Friday, but they still walked away with a 120-114 victory. Shooting guard Terry Rozier was the offensive standout of the game for the Hornets, shooting 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finishing with 41 points and seven boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, San Antonio is expected to win a tight contest. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 8-2-1 ATS in away games but only 15-10-1 all in all.

The Spurs got away with a 104-103 win when the two teams previously met in March of last year. Will they repeat their success, or does Charlotte have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spurs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Antonio have won seven out of their last ten games against Charlotte.