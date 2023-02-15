Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Charlotte

Current Records: San Antonio 14-44; Charlotte 16-43

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs haven't won a game against the Charlotte Hornets since Feb. 14 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Spurs will take on Charlotte on the road at 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. San Antonio needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 122.66 points per matchup.

San Antonio came up short against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, falling 117-109. Small forward Keldon Johnson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 25 points.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Charlotte beat the Atlanta Hawks 144-138 on Monday. Point guard LaMelo Ball and small forward Gordon Hayward were among the main playmakers for Charlotte as the former shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 30 points and 15 dimes in addition to six rebounds and the latter had 26 points and eight assists along with five boards. That's the third consecutive contest in which Ball has had at least ten assists.

The Spurs are now 14-44 while the Hornets sit at 16-43. Charlotte is 3-12 after wins this season, and San Antonio is 9-34 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Hornets are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

San Antonio have won eight out of their last 15 games against Charlotte.