Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Charlotte

Current Records: Phoenix 33-29; Charlotte 20-43

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Phoenix Suns and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 24 of 2021. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Spectrum Center. The Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.37 points per matchup.

Charlotte strolled past the Detroit Pistons with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 117-106. The top scorer for Charlotte was shooting guard Terry Rozier (22 points).

Meanwhile, Phoenix was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 104-101 to the Milwaukee Bucks. Shooting guard Devin Booker (24 points) and center Deandre Ayton (22 points) were the top scorers for Phoenix.

Charlotte have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.5-point spread they are up against. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Hornets took a serious blow against the Suns in the teams' previous meeting in January, falling 128-97. Maybe Charlotte will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Bally Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Suns are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 10-point favorite.

Series History

Phoenix have won eight out of their last 15 games against Charlotte.