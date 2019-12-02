Watch Hornets vs. Suns: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Hornets vs. Suns basketball game
Who's Playing
Charlotte (home) vs. Phoenix (away)
Current Records: Charlotte 8-13; Phoenix 8-10
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns are 2-6 against the Charlotte Hornets since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Monday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. Phoenix is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.
The Suns came up short against the Dallas Mavericks last Friday, falling 120-113. Phoenix's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of PG Ricky Rubio, who had 21 points and nine assists, and SF Kelly Oubre Jr., who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 137-96, which was the final score in Charlotte's tilt against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. PF P.J. Washington had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Suns come into the contest boasting the most fouls drawn per game in the league at 24.5. But Charlotte enters the matchup with only 19.3 fouls per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Suns are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hornets.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: 226
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.
Series History
Charlotte have won six out of their last eight games against Phoenix.
- Jan 19, 2019 - Charlotte 135 vs. Phoenix 115
- Jan 06, 2019 - Charlotte 119 vs. Phoenix 113
- Mar 10, 2018 - Charlotte 122 vs. Phoenix 115
- Feb 04, 2018 - Charlotte 115 vs. Phoenix 110
- Mar 26, 2017 - Charlotte 120 vs. Phoenix 106
- Mar 02, 2017 - Phoenix 120 vs. Charlotte 103
- Mar 01, 2016 - Charlotte 126 vs. Phoenix 92
- Jan 06, 2016 - Phoenix 111 vs. Charlotte 102
Watch This Game Live
-
