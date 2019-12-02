Watch Hornets vs. Suns: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Charlotte (home) vs. Phoenix (away)

Current Records: Charlotte 8-13; Phoenix 8-10

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns are 2-6 against the Charlotte Hornets since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Monday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. Phoenix is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.

The Suns came up short against the Dallas Mavericks last Friday, falling 120-113. Phoenix's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of PG Ricky Rubio, who had 21 points and nine assists, and SF Kelly Oubre Jr., who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 137-96, which was the final score in Charlotte's tilt against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. PF P.J. Washington had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Suns come into the contest boasting the most fouls drawn per game in the league at 24.5. But Charlotte enters the matchup with only 19.3 fouls per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Suns are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hornets.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: 226

Series History

Charlotte have won six out of their last eight games against Phoenix.