Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Charlotte

Current Records: Oklahoma City 15-19; Charlotte 9-26

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets will be returning home after a six-game road trip. They and the Oklahoma City Thunder will round out the year against one another at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Spectrum Center. The Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.03 points per contest.

Charlotte was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 110-105 to the Golden State Warriors. Point guard LaMelo Ball (21 points) and shooting guard Terry Rozier (19 points) were the top scorers for Charlotte.

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for the Thunder in a 130-114 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. Oklahoma City's shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did his thing and had 28 points and eight assists in addition to six rebounds and four blocks.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Charlotte is expected to win a tight contest. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in ten of their 15 home games.

Oklahoma City's victory lifted them to 15-19 while Charlotte's defeat dropped them down to 9-26. We'll see if Oklahoma City can repeat their recent success or if the Hornets bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Hornets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Oklahoma City have won seven out of their last 13 games against Charlotte.