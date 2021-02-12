Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Charlotte

Current Records: Minnesota 6-19; Charlotte 12-14

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.68 points per matchup before their game Friday. They will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Timberwolves came up short against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, falling 119-112. Despite the loss, Minnesota got a solid performance out of center Naz Reid, who had 23 points. Reid had some trouble finding his footing against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Charlotte and the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday was not particularly close, with the Hornets falling 130-114. Shooting guard Terry Rozier put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 34 points.

The Timberwolves are expected to lose this next one by 4. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Minnesota came up short against Charlotte when the two teams previously met in February of last year, falling 115-108. Can Minnesota avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hornets are a 4-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Charlotte have won six out of their last ten games against Minnesota.