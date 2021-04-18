Who's Playing

Portland @ Charlotte

Current Records: Portland 32-23; Charlotte 27-28

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets are 2-8 against the Portland Trail Blazers since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. Charlotte will look to defend their home court against Portland at 7 p.m. ET. The Trail Blazers should still be feeling good after a win, while Charlotte will be looking to get back in the win column.

It was all tied up 61-61 at halftime, but Charlotte was not quite the Brooklyn Nets' equal in the second half when they met this past Friday. Charlotte lost to the Nets on the road by a decisive 130-115 margin. Charlotte's defeat came about despite a quality game from small forward Miles Bridges, who shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 33 points and nine boards.

Meanwhile, Rip City escaped with a win this past Friday against the San Antonio Spurs by the margin of a single free throw, 107-106. It was another big night for Rip City's shooting guard CJ McCollum, who had 29 points and six assists.

The Hornets are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Charlotte's loss took them down to 27-28 while Portland's victory pulled them up to 32-23. A win for Charlotte would reverse both their bad luck and Portland's good luck. We'll see if Charlotte manages to pull off that tough task or if Portland keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Portland have won eight out of their last ten games against Charlotte.