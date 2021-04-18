Who's Playing
Portland @ Charlotte
Current Records: Portland 32-23; Charlotte 27-28
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets are 2-8 against the Portland Trail Blazers since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. Charlotte will look to defend their home court against Portland at 7 p.m. ET. The Trail Blazers should still be feeling good after a win, while Charlotte will be looking to get back in the win column.
It was all tied up 61-61 at halftime, but Charlotte was not quite the Brooklyn Nets' equal in the second half when they met this past Friday. Charlotte lost to the Nets on the road by a decisive 130-115 margin. Charlotte's defeat came about despite a quality game from small forward Miles Bridges, who shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 33 points and nine boards.
Meanwhile, Rip City escaped with a win this past Friday against the San Antonio Spurs by the margin of a single free throw, 107-106. It was another big night for Rip City's shooting guard CJ McCollum, who had 29 points and six assists.
The Hornets are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.
Charlotte's loss took them down to 27-28 while Portland's victory pulled them up to 32-23. A win for Charlotte would reverse both their bad luck and Portland's good luck. We'll see if Charlotte manages to pull off that tough task or if Portland keeps their momentum going instead.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Portland have won eight out of their last ten games against Charlotte.
- Mar 01, 2021 - Portland 123 vs. Charlotte 111
- Jan 13, 2020 - Portland 115 vs. Charlotte 112
- Mar 03, 2019 - Portland 118 vs. Charlotte 108
- Jan 11, 2019 - Portland 127 vs. Charlotte 96
- Feb 08, 2018 - Portland 109 vs. Charlotte 103
- Dec 16, 2017 - Portland 93 vs. Charlotte 91
- Jan 31, 2017 - Portland 115 vs. Charlotte 98
- Jan 18, 2017 - Charlotte 107 vs. Portland 85
- Jan 29, 2016 - Portland 109 vs. Charlotte 91
- Nov 15, 2015 - Charlotte 106 vs. Portland 94