The Rockets fell flat on their face against the Timberwolves on Friday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. The Rockets have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Bucks 89-73.

The Rockets came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: Milwaukee 25-10, Houston 17-16

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Bally Sports Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.27

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Houston Rockets at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Toyota Center. The Rockets took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Bucks, who come in off a win.

The Bucks and the Spurs couldn't quite live up to the 248-over/under that the experts had forecasted. Milwaukee snuck past San Antonio with a 125-121 win on Thursday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 44 points and 14 rebounds. He has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last six times he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Damian Lillard, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten assists.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Rockets found out the hard way on Friday. 2024 welcomed they with a 122-95 beatdown courtesy of Minnesota.

Milwaukee is on a roll lately: they've won 20 of their last 26 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 25-10 record this season. As for Houston, their loss dropped their record down to 17-16.

As for their game on Saturday, the Bucks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be their 21st straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 9-11 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Bucks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.1 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Rockets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Milwaukee is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bucks, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 237.5 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston.