Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: Minnesota 24-9, Houston 17-15

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $11.86

What to Know

The Rockets will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday. The Timberwolves took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Rockets, who come in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 19.2% better than the opposition, a fact the Rockets proved on Wednesday. They walked away with a 112-101 win over Brooklyn. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Rockets.

Fred VanVleet and Alperen Sengun were among the main playmakers for the Rockets as the former shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten assists and the latter scored 30 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Timberwolves last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 117-106 loss to New Orleans. The Timberwolves have been going strong on the season, but this is now their second loss in a row.

Anthony Edwards put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 35 points along with five assists. The match was his fourth in a row with at least 30 points.

Houston's win bumped their record up to 17-15. As for Minnesota, their loss ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 24-9.

While only the Rockets took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, the Timberwolves are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

The Rockets didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Timberwolves in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, but they still walked away with a 119-114 victory. Do the Rockets have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Timberwolves turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Minnesota is a 3.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 218.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Minnesota has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Houston.