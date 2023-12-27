Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: Phoenix 14-15, Houston 15-13

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: KTVK Phoenix

KTVK Phoenix Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $43.47

What to Know

The Suns are 8-2 against the Rockets since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Phoenix Suns will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Houston Rockets at 8:00 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

The Suns' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. They received a tough blow as they fell 128-114 to Dallas.

Despite their loss, the Suns saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Grayson Allen, who scored 32 points, was perhaps the best of all. That's the first time this season that Allen scored 30 or more points. The team also got some help courtesy of Chimezie Metu, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 19 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make 14 fewer threes than your opponent, a fact the Rockets found out the hard way on Tuesday. They took a 123-117 hit to the loss column at the hands of Indiana. The Rockets have not had much luck with the Pacers recently, as the team's come up short the last seven times they've met.

The losing side was boosted by Alperen Sengun, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 16 rebounds. Those 16 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him. Less helpful for the Rockets was Jabari Smith's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Phoenix has been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-15 record this season. As for Houston, their loss dropped their record down to 15-13.

Going forward, the Suns are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 2.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a seven-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

The Suns ended up a good deal behind the Rockets in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, losing 111-97. Can the Suns avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Phoenix is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Suns, as the game opened with the Suns as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 225.5 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Houston.