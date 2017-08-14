WATCH: Ice Cube beats LaVar Ball in 4-point shootout at BIG3 League

Earlier this week, LaVar Ball announced that he would be attending the BIG3 games at Staples Center in Los Angeles this weekend in order to accept Ice Cube's 4-point challenge.

The two had been going back and forth this summer, with Ball telling Ice Cube that if he hit the 4-point shot, then the BIG3 founder would have to buy his whole travel team a pair of the ZO2s, his son Lonzo's first signature shoe with the Big Baller Brand.

As it turns out, the 4-point challenge wasn't simply LaVar putting up a single 4-point heave but a shootout between Ball and Ice Cube.

For some reason, the two men were shooting at the same time, and from the same spot on the floor, which seemed counterproductive, but it was still an exciting event.

The greatest 4-point shootout in history pic.twitter.com/aiJ960nQ3z — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) August 14, 2017

The best part comes about 30 seconds in, when they each fire a shot at the same time, and even though it's clearly Ice Cube's ball that goes in, LaVar throws his hands up in celebration and tries to take credit for the bucket.

Also, for some reason they weren't using the clock on the shot clock or the court, so the PA announcer is having to count down from 10 seconds when the time is almost up.

But for as haphazard as the contest seemed, it was still a lot of fun to watch.

And, in the end, it was Ice Cube who won the shootout, knocking down two 4s to just one for LaVar, so there will be no ZO2s for LaVar's travel team.