Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Brooklyn 26-40, Indiana 37-30

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $14.04

What to Know

The Nets are 8-2 against the Pacers since February of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Brooklyn Nets' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 16th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 16.9% worse than the opposition, a fact the Nets found out the hard way on Wednesday. They fell 114-106 to Orlando.

Meanwhile, the Pacers fought the good fight in their overtime match against the Bulls on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Bulls by a score of 132-129. The Pacers didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Myles Turner, who scored 27 points along with seven rebounds. Less helpful for the Pacers was Ben Sheppard's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Brooklyn has been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 26-40 record this season. As for Indiana, their loss dropped their record down to 37-30.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Nets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Pacers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.6 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Nets came out on top in a nail-biter against the Pacers in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, sneaking past 136-133. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was the Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton, who shot 7-for-8 from deep and almost dropped a double-double on 35 points and nine assists. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Nets still be able to contain Haliburton? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Indiana is a big 8.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 228 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.