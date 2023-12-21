3rd Quarter Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Pacers after losing four in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Hornets 107-86. The Pacers took a big hit to their ego on Monday, so a win here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

The Pacers came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Charlotte 7-18, Indiana 13-12

What to Know

The Pacers will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with four consecutive losses for the Pacers and five for the Hornets.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Pacers and the Clippers didn't disappoint and broke past the 253 point over/under on Monday. Indiana ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 151-127 walloping at the hands of Los Angeles. The Pacers were down 114-94 at the end of the third quarter, and things only got worse from there.

Bennedict Mathurin put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 34 points along with six rebounds. Those 34 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Even though they lost, the Pacers were working as a unit and finished the game with 38 assists (they're ranked first in assists per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Clippers only posted 26 assists.

Meanwhile, the Hornets traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They took a 114-99 bruising from Toronto on Monday.

Indiana's defeat dropped their record down to 13-12. As for Charlotte, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-18 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Pacers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Hornets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Pacers and the Hornets were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in November, but the Pacers came up empty-handed after a 125-124 defeat. Can the Pacers avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Indiana is a big 10.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 10-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 249 points.

Series History

Charlotte has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.