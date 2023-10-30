Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Chicago 1-2, Indiana 2-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers will be playing at home against the Chicago Bulls at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Bulls took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Pacers, who come in off a win.

Last Saturday, Indiana was able to grind out a solid victory over Cleveland, taking the game 125-113. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Pacers.

The Pacers can attribute much of their success to Aaron Nesmith, who earned 26 points along with 9 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton, who shot 4-for-7 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 21 points and 13 assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Bulls last Saturday, but the final result did not. They received a tough blow as they fell 118-102 to Detroit. The Bulls found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent.

The losing side was boosted by Zach LaVine, who went 7 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 51 points and 0 assists.

Sadly, the team struggled as a group when it came to assists: the Bulls struggled to work together and finished the game with only 16 assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as the Pistons posted 29.

Indiana's victory bumped their record up to 2-0. As for Chicago, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

Looking ahead, the Pacers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. They finished last season with a 43-39 record against the spread.

The Pacers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bulls when the teams last played back in March, sneaking past 125-122. Will the Pacers repeat their success, or do the Bulls have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Indiana is a 3-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 230 points.

Series History

Chicago has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.