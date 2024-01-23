Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Denver 30-14, Indiana 24-19

What to Know

The Pacers have been on the road for six straight, but on Tuesday they'll finally head home. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Pacers are expected to lose this one by 4.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

We saw a pretty high 246-over/under line set for the Pacers' previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They fell 117-110 to Phoenix on Sunday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Pacers in their matchups with the Suns: they've now lost five in a row.

Meanwhile, Denver beat Washington 113-104 on Sunday. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Nuggets.

It was another big night for Nikola Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 42 points and 12 rebounds. Those 42 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Indiana has not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 24-19 record this season. As for Denver, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 30-14 record this season.

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Pacers just can't miss this season, having made 50.7% of their shots per game (they're ranked first in field goal percentage per game overall). However, it's not like the Nuggets (currently ranked third in field goal percentage per game) struggle in that department as they've made 50% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Pacers came up short against the Nuggets in their previous matchup last Sunday, falling 117-109. Will the Pacers have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Denver is a 4.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Nuggets, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 241 points.

Series History

Denver has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.