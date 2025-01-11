3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Pacers and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a 80-70 lead against the Warriors.

The Pacers entered the contest having won four straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it five, or will the Warriors step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Golden State 19-18, Indiana 20-18

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 10, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 10, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FanDuel SN - Indiana

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Golden State Warriors will head out on the road to face off against the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Warriors are expected to lose this one by 7.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

The Warriors are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 221.5, but even that wound up being too high. They skirted past the Pistons 107-104. Having forecasted a close victory for Golden State, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

The Warriors were working as a unit and finished the game with 32 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Pistons only posted 25.

Meanwhile, the Pacers had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15 points) and they went ahead and made it four on Wednesday. They enjoyed a cozy 129-113 win over Chicago. Indiana pushed the score to 100-76 by the end of the third, a deficit Chicago cut but never quite recovered from.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Pacers to victory, but perhaps none more so than Thomas Bryant, who went 9 for 16 en route to 22 points plus eight rebounds and two steals. Bryant continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Pascal Siakam, who went 11 for 17 en route to 26 points plus six rebounds.

Golden State now has a winning record of 19-18. As for Indiana, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a massive bump to their 20-18 record this season.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Warriors have crashing the boards this season, having averaged 46.6 rebounds per game (they're ranked third in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Pacers, though, as they've been averaging only 41.4. Given the Warriors' sizable advantage in that area, the Pacers will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Warriors came up short against the Pacers in their previous matchup back in December of 2024, falling 111-105. Can the Warriors avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Indiana is a big 7.5-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 224 points.

Series History

Indiana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Golden State.