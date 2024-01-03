Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Milwaukee 24-9, Indiana 18-14

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks will head out on the road to face off against the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Despite being away, the Bucks are looking at a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.

The point spread may have favored the Bucks last Monday, but the final result did not. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 122-113 loss to Indiana. The Bucks got off to an early lead (up 15 with 3:49 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The Bucks' loss came about despite a quality game from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a triple-double on 30 points, 18 rebounds, and 11 assists. The match was Antetokounmpo's fourth in a row with at least 30 points.

Milwaukee's loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 24-9. As for Indiana, the victory (which was their fourth in a row) raised their record to 18-14.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Bucks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Pacers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Bucks came up short against the Pacers in their previous matchup on Monday, falling 122-113. Can the Bucks avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Milwaukee is a 3.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 2.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 257 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.