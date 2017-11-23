WATCH: Instead of playing defense, Tim Hardaway Jr. stops to call fallen referee safe
Hardaway Jr. gave a 'safe' call like he was an umpire in baseball
The matchup between the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks on Wednesday night in Madison Square Garden was quite the interesting affair.
After the Knicks fell behind by 11 at halftime, they absolutely took over in the third quarter outscoring the Raptors, 41-10, in the frame. They then held off a rally by the Raptors in the fourth to win, 108-100.
In the third quarter, the Knicks rattled off a 28-0 run, which was the largest run by any team since 2009.
While there was plenty to talk about from a basketball perspective, we're here to talk about a non-basketball moment. Specifically, Tim Hardaway Jr. taking a few seconds during live play to pretend to be a baseball umpire.
No, seriously. That was a real thing that happened.
Late in the fourth quarter, Serge Ibaka caught the ball in the corner as one of the refs took a stumble and fell to the ground on the baseline just a few feet in front of Hardaway. The Knicks guard then made the hilarious decision to ignore Ibaka's shot in favor of making a "safe" call like he was an umpire.
Amazing.
What makes it even better is that Ibaka still missed the shot. Maybe Hardaway's safe call was actually more distracting than trying to get a hand up.
-
WATCH: Barnes' late 3 stuns Grizzlies
Barnes hits the trey with less than a second left to lift Mavericks to dramatic 95-94 vict...
-
Durant, Westbrook have words
Kevin Durant was once again back in Oklahoma City
-
Pop has never seen issues Leonard has
Gregg Popovich has never seen an injury lead to the issues that Kawhi Leonard has been fac...
-
Joel Embiid trolls Jalen Rose
Kobe Bryant, of course, had his 81-point game against Rose and the Raptors back in 2006
-
NBA Wednesday scores, highlights
Lots more happened on an action-packed Wednesday
-
Irving comments on Porter Jr.'s injury
A season-ending injury kept the Celtics guard's time at Duke very brief before he jumped to...
Add a Comment