Watch: Jamal Murray dribbles around Lonzo Ball and upsets the Lakers in the process

Jamal was having fun. The Lakers weren’t having it.

In the closing seconds of the Nuggets 15 point victory over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers, Jamal Murray dribbled past half-court, then dribbled right around a dejected Lonzo Ball.

The Lakers didn't take kindly to Jamal Murray dribbling around Lonzo to end the game. pic.twitter.com/bGBPiQy5nq — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 3, 2017

Needless to say, the move was met with much disdain from the Lakers players and fans. Julius Randle ran from all the way across the court to intentionally foul Murray because of it. Ball just kept walking. Murray sunk the two free throws to cap off a 28 point show in which he clearly bested LaVar’s prodigy son. Everyone on Twitter lost their mind.

Was it unnecessary? Probably. Was it petty? Absolutely. Was it awesome? You bet.

Is Lonzo completely innocent in the matter? The two point guards jawed at each other all night. Ball finished with just nine points and was visibly frustrated late in the game, even earning a technical after fouling Murray on a drive. Murray played his heart out all night in a game he was excited to win. It very well could be the sort of thing that just happened in the heat of the moment.

After the game, Murray tweeted that they were “just playin ball.”

First time got this much hate lol, we just playin ball — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) December 3, 2017

Is this the beginning of the Murray - Ball rivalry? Let’s hope so.