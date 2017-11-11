Watch: Jamal Murray goes for a new career-high, 32 points!
The Blue Arrow was on fire!
Jamal Murray was feeling it tonight. He started off the first quarter with 16 points on 6 of 9 shooting. He started off making 3 of his first 4 three-pointers and had a few nice acrobatic finishes. In the second half, Murray and Nikola Jokic found a weakness in how Nikola Vucevic was defending the pick-and-roll and was able to attack it every time down court.
Murray was the MVP of the game and helped open up a lead that the Orlando Magic never recovered from. The Nuggets scored 70 points in the first half and opened up a 23 point lead with Murray leading the way.
The Denver Nuggets are a different team when he’s making shots and tonight, the offense looked as good as it had all season long. Check out the full highlights below.
