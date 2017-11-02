WATCH: James Harden breaks Kristaps Porzingis' ankles -- or was it a push off?

James Harden is a really strong dude. With a game as smooth as his his strength gets lost among the handles, 3-point shooting, and speed in his game. He can bully with the best of them even if that defender happens to be Kristaps Porzingis.

The Rockets and Knicks opened up with a bang on Wednesday when Harden isolated Porzingis on to him. He sized him up, went at him, and made a move that had fans in attendance ooh and ahh in amazement. An ankle breaker like this typically makes fans go nuts, but there's something off about it. Did Harden push off?

Harden makes a great move push off or not, but it's very easy to see the hand placement followed by Porzingis taking a few extra steps back. The reason for the fall is his foot slipping on the backpedal more than the move itself, but credit to Harden for being able to get away with some contact here and create an open passing lane to Trevor Ariza in the corner.

This could probably be called a push-off, but who cares because the highlight was cool and everybody knows coolness exceeds the rules in basketball. Don't fact check that. Just take it as gospel.