WATCH: James Harden crosses Wesley Johnson into oblivion, stares him down and drills 3
Crossed up...stared down...humiliated in front of the entire town
Wesley Johnson had a solid career, but now he must retire.
I'm afraid those are simply the rules following what happened on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. During the first quarter of the Rockets-Clippers game at Staples Center, James Harden showed no mercy on Johnson as he stole his ankles, pride and dignity all on one ruthless sequence.
With the ball in his hands, Harden crossed Johnson into another zip code with a great faux-drive to the bucket, then stared the Clips forward down as he sat defeated on the hardwood. Harden took his sweet time basking in the full limelight of his excellent troll, then stepped behind the three-point line before drilling a bucket in Johnson's face.
There is simply no coming back from that, my friends. Your only option is to take off your shoes, tie those laces together and find the nearest telephone wire.
