WATCH: James Harden puts another defender on floor with killer crossover

Rockets guard James Harden is collecting posters this NBA season, but it's not for dunking on people. Harden has been on a rampage with his ball-handling, sending defenders to the floor with sick crossovers.

The latest victim was Suns forward Josh Jackson, who did his best to stay with Harden on Friday night, but ultimately ended up begging for mercy from his knees.

This comes about a month after one of the most iconic moments of the NBA season, when Harden dropped Wes Johnson, stared him down, then knocked down a 3-pointer.

Harden is likely going to win his first MVP award this season, and he'll have plenty of memories to look back on.