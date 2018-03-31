WATCH: James Harden puts another defender on floor with killer crossover
Poor Josh Jackson was the latest to fall victim to Harden's incredible ball-handling
Rockets guard James Harden is collecting posters this NBA season, but it's not for dunking on people. Harden has been on a rampage with his ball-handling, sending defenders to the floor with sick crossovers.
The latest victim was Suns forward Josh Jackson, who did his best to stay with Harden on Friday night, but ultimately ended up begging for mercy from his knees.
This comes about a month after one of the most iconic moments of the NBA season, when Harden dropped Wes Johnson, stared him down, then knocked down a 3-pointer.
Harden is likely going to win his first MVP award this season, and he'll have plenty of memories to look back on.
-
NBA Friday news, scores, updates
We have all the latest news and scores from around the NBA on Friday
-
LeBron breaks Jordan's record
LeBron achieved yet another milestone on Friday night with a thunderous dunk
-
Thompson expected to return on Saturday
The Warriors are slowly but surely getting their stars back
-
Brown: Embiid update after surgery
Embiid suffered the injury during a collision with Markelle Fultz on Wednesday night
-
Lopez fined $25K for epic tirade
Lopez shouted an impressive string of expletives as he walked off the floor, and he pays for...
-
Taj on Thibodeau, the man and the myth
The Minnesota big man says his "crazy at times" coach has "calmed down so much"