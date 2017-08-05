WATCH: Jaylen Brown defies gravity on this acrobatic layup at the NBA Africa Game
The Celtics' second-year forward Brown shows off his athleticism in Johannesburg, South Africa
On Saturday in Johannesburg, South Africa, the NBA hosted the second-ever NBA Africa Game, pitting Team Africa (players born in Africa, along with second generation African players) against Team World (players from the rest of the world) in a friendly exhibition match to cap off a week full of Basketball Without Borders events.
Much like the NBA All-Star Game, the contest featured all sorts of highlight reel plays, including an absurdly athletic layup by Jaylen Brown.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Celtics' youngster, who was playing for Team World, drove the lane and was met by Bismack Biyombo, who came flying across to contest Brown at the rim. The Magic big man was successful in stopping Brown's forward momentum, but he was unable to prevent the bucket, as Brown spun halfway around after the contact, and somehow hung in the air long enough to flip the ball up and in for the and-one.
As NBA Spain's Twitter account put it, Jaylen Brown makes MAGIC to score.
Sounds about right.
