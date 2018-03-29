WATCH: Jaylen Brown drills last-second 3 to give short-handed Celtics improbable win over Jazz

The Boston Celtics entered their game on Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz without Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward, Al Horford, Marcus Smart, Marcus Morris and Daniel Theis. They were on the fourth and final game of a West Coast road trip against not only one of the hottest teams in the league, but one that possesses the second-best defense in the league. And they won.

Somehow, despite a constant stream of injuries, Brad Stevens and the Celtics just keep getting it done. Despite taking a nine-point lead into halftime, the Celtics were blitzed in the third quarter and early in the fourth. With 8:21 remaining in the game, they were down by eight, and it seemed the Jazz were set to pull away.

But little by little the Celtics -- who boast the best defense in the league -- kept chipping away, while getting just enough stops on the other end. Until finally, with just under 15 seconds remaining, they had the ball with the game tied. And then this happened.

After driving into the lane, Shane Larkin found his path cut off, and kicked it out to Semi Ojeleye. The Jazz quickly converged on the rookie, so he swung it to Jaylen Brown, who calmly drilled the game-winning 3.

Brown led the Celtics with 21 points, and was one of five different players to finish in double figures, as they truly used a team effort to get the victory. It was the fifth straight victory for the Celtics, with the past four all coming on the road. With the win, they clinched homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.