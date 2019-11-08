Watch Jazz vs. Bucks: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game
How to watch Jazz vs. Bucks basketball game
Who's Playing
Utah (home) vs. Milwaukee (away)
Current Records: Utah 5-3; Milwaukee 6-2
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks are 2-6 against the Utah Jazz since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Friday. Milwaukee will take on Utah on the road at 9 p.m. ET at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Milwaukee strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 122.25 points per game.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Bucks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 129-124 on Wednesday. SF Giannis Antetokounmpo had a stellar game for Milwaukee as he almost posted a triple-double on 38 points, 16 rebounds, and nine assists.
Utah escaped with a win against the Philadelphia 76ers by the margin of a single basket, 106-104. Having forecasted a close win for the Jazz, the oddsmakers were right on the money.
Their wins bumped the Bucks to 6-2 and the Jazz to 5-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bucks rank first in the league when it comes to points per game, with 122.3 on average. But the Jazz come into the game boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 96.6. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $31.00
Odds
The Bucks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Jazz.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 218
Series History
Utah have won six out of their last eight games against Milwaukee.
- Mar 02, 2019 - Utah 115 vs. Milwaukee 111
- Jan 07, 2019 - Milwaukee 114 vs. Utah 102
- Dec 09, 2017 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Utah 100
- Nov 25, 2017 - Utah 121 vs. Milwaukee 108
- Feb 24, 2017 - Utah 109 vs. Milwaukee 95
- Feb 01, 2017 - Utah 104 vs. Milwaukee 88
- Mar 20, 2016 - Utah 94 vs. Milwaukee 85
- Feb 05, 2016 - Utah 84 vs. Milwaukee 81
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Celtics are looking like a contender
This Boston offense is crammed with unselfish playmakers who can create their own shot
-
Stotts on Kawhi: 'He looked well-rested'
Portland coach Terry Stotts commented on the Clippers' decision to rest Kawhi Leonard during...
-
Hornets play tribute video for Kemba
Charlotte fans gave Walker an emotional welcome in his first game back in his first NBA home
-
Clippers vs. Blazers odds, simulations
The SportsLine Projection Model simulated Clippers vs. Blazers on Thursday 10,000 times.
-
Zion provides update on injury rehab
Williamson, out after having knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus, still doesn't have a timetable...
-
NBA fines Clippers for Doc's statement
The league didn't punish L.A. for load managing Leonard at first, but are now fining the team...
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans