Watch Jazz vs. Bucks: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Utah (home) vs. Milwaukee (away)

Current Records: Utah 5-3; Milwaukee 6-2

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks are 2-6 against the Utah Jazz since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Friday. Milwaukee will take on Utah on the road at 9 p.m. ET at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Milwaukee strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 122.25 points per game.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Bucks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 129-124 on Wednesday. SF Giannis Antetokounmpo had a stellar game for Milwaukee as he almost posted a triple-double on 38 points, 16 rebounds, and nine assists.

Utah escaped with a win against the Philadelphia 76ers by the margin of a single basket, 106-104. Having forecasted a close win for the Jazz, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Their wins bumped the Bucks to 6-2 and the Jazz to 5-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bucks rank first in the league when it comes to points per game, with 122.3 on average. But the Jazz come into the game boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 96.6. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.00

Odds

The Bucks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Jazz.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Utah have won six out of their last eight games against Milwaukee.