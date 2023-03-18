Who's Playing

Boston @ Utah

Current Records: Boston 49-22; Utah 33-36

What to Know

After six games on the road, the Utah Jazz are heading back home. They will take on the Boston Celtics at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Vivint Arena after having had a few days off. Allowing an average of 117.25 points per game, Utah has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.

The Jazz lost a heartbreaker to the Miami Heat when they met last December, and they left with a heavy heart again on Monday. It was close but no cigar for Utah as they fell 119-115 to Miami. Small forward Talen Horton-Tucker wasn't much of a difference maker for Utah; Horton-Tucker finished with only nine points on 3-for-13 shooting and turned the ball over six times in his 27 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Boston and the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday was still a pretty decisive one as the Celtics wrapped it up with a 126-112 victory on the road. Boston's power forward Jayson Tatum did his thing and posted a double-double on 34 points and 12 boards.

The Jazz are expected to lose this next one by 6. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Boston's win lifted them to 49-22 while Utah's loss dropped them down to 33-36. We'll see if the Celtics can repeat their recent success or if Utah bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports Boston Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $43.00

Odds

The Celtics are a solid 6-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Utah have won eight out of their last 14 games against Boston.