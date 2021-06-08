Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Utah

Regular Season Records: Los Angeles 4-3; Utah 4-1

What to Know

The Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers will battle for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 10 p.m. ET June 8 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Averaging 123.40 points per game, the Utah squad has been an offensive juggernaut in the playoffs, so hopefully Los Angeles' defense is prepared for a test.

The Jazz didn't have too much trouble with the Memphis Grizzlies at home last Wednesday as they won 126-110. Among those leading the charge for Utah was shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 30 points and ten dimes in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles earned some more postseason success in their contest on Sunday. They enjoyed a cozy 126-111 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Small forward Kawhi Leonard continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, almost dropping a triple-double on 28 points, ten rebounds, and nine assists.

Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Utah have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.70%, which places them second in the league. As for the Clippers, they enter the matchup with only 107.8 points allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the league.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $84.26

Odds

The Jazz are a 4-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Utah have won 15 out of their last 27 games against Los Angeles.