Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Utah

Regular Season Records: Los Angeles 2-2; Utah 2-2

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will battle the Utah Jazz for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 10 p.m. ET June 16 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Clippers should still be riding high after a victory, while Utah will be looking to get back in the win column.

Utah is out to make up for these teams' contest on Monday. Los Angeles enjoyed a cozy 118-104 win over Utah. Los Angeles' small forward Kawhi Leonard was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 31 points along with seven boards.

Despite Los Angeles winning this past one, the oddsmakers have the Jazz as an eight-point favorite. The Clippers might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles enters the matchup with only 107.8 points allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. As for Utah, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.70%, which places them second in the league.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $106.64

Odds

The Jazz are a big 8-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Jazz as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won 17 out of their last 31 games against Los Angeles.

Jun 14, 2021 - Los Angeles 118 vs. Utah 104

Jun 12, 2021 - Los Angeles 132 vs. Utah 106

Jun 10, 2021 - Utah 117 vs. Los Angeles 111

Jun 08, 2021 - Utah 112 vs. Los Angeles 109

Feb 19, 2021 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Utah 112

Feb 17, 2021 - Utah 114 vs. Los Angeles 96

Jan 01, 2021 - Utah 106 vs. Los Angeles 100

Dec 28, 2019 - Utah 120 vs. Los Angeles 107

Nov 03, 2019 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Utah 94

Oct 30, 2019 - Utah 110 vs. Los Angeles 96

Apr 10, 2019 - Los Angeles 143 vs. Utah 137

Feb 27, 2019 - Utah 111 vs. Los Angeles 105

Jan 16, 2019 - Utah 129 vs. Los Angeles 109

Apr 05, 2018 - Utah 117 vs. Los Angeles 95

Jan 20, 2018 - Utah 125 vs. Los Angeles 113

Nov 30, 2017 - Utah 126 vs. Los Angeles 107

Oct 24, 2017 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Utah 84

Apr 30, 2017 - Utah 104 vs. Los Angeles 91

Apr 28, 2017 - Los Angeles 98 vs. Utah 93

Apr 25, 2017 - Utah 96 vs. Los Angeles 92

Apr 23, 2017 - Utah 105 vs. Los Angeles 98

Apr 21, 2017 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Utah 106

Apr 18, 2017 - Los Angeles 99 vs. Utah 91

Apr 15, 2017 - Utah 97 vs. Los Angeles 95

Mar 25, 2017 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Utah 95

Mar 13, 2017 - Utah 114 vs. Los Angeles 108

Feb 13, 2017 - Los Angeles 88 vs. Utah 72

Oct 30, 2016 - Los Angeles 88 vs. Utah 75

Apr 08, 2016 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Utah 99

Dec 26, 2015 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Utah 104

Nov 25, 2015 - Utah 102 vs. Los Angeles 91

Injury Report for Utah

Mike Conley: Out (Hamstring)

Injury Report for Los Angeles