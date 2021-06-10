Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Utah

Regular Season Records: Los Angeles 0-1; Utah 1-0

What to Know

The Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers will battle for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 10 p.m. ET June 10 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Averaging 121.50 points per matchup, the Utah squad has been an offensive juggernaut in the playoffs, so hopefully Los Angeles' defense is prepared for a test.

The Jazz are hoping for another victory. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 112-109 win over Los Angeles on Tuesday. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 60-47 deficit. Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell took over for Utah, finishing with 45 points (a whopping 40% of their total) and five dimes. The game made it Mitchell's third in a row with at least 30 points. Mitchell's points were the most he has had all season.

A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Utah have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.70%, which places them second in the league. As for Los Angeles, they enter the contest with only 107.8 points allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the league.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $86.99

Odds

The Jazz are a 3-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Utah have won 16 out of their last 28 games against Los Angeles.