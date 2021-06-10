Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Utah
Regular Season Records: Los Angeles 0-1; Utah 1-0
What to Know
The Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers will battle for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 10 p.m. ET June 10 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Averaging 121.50 points per matchup, the Utah squad has been an offensive juggernaut in the playoffs, so hopefully Los Angeles' defense is prepared for a test.
The Jazz are hoping for another victory. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 112-109 win over Los Angeles on Tuesday. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 60-47 deficit. Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell took over for Utah, finishing with 45 points (a whopping 40% of their total) and five dimes. The game made it Mitchell's third in a row with at least 30 points. Mitchell's points were the most he has had all season.
A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Utah have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.70%, which places them second in the league. As for Los Angeles, they enter the contest with only 107.8 points allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ESPN
- Ticket Cost: $86.99
Odds
The Jazz are a 3-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Utah have won 16 out of their last 28 games against Los Angeles.
- Jun 08, 2021 - Utah 112 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Feb 19, 2021 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Utah 112
- Feb 17, 2021 - Utah 114 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Jan 01, 2021 - Utah 106 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Dec 28, 2019 - Utah 120 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Nov 03, 2019 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Utah 94
- Oct 30, 2019 - Utah 110 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Apr 10, 2019 - Los Angeles 143 vs. Utah 137
- Feb 27, 2019 - Utah 111 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Jan 16, 2019 - Utah 129 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Apr 05, 2018 - Utah 117 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Jan 20, 2018 - Utah 125 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Nov 30, 2017 - Utah 126 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Oct 24, 2017 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Utah 84
- Apr 30, 2017 - Utah 104 vs. Los Angeles 91
- Apr 28, 2017 - Los Angeles 98 vs. Utah 93
- Apr 25, 2017 - Utah 96 vs. Los Angeles 92
- Apr 23, 2017 - Utah 105 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Apr 21, 2017 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Utah 106
- Apr 18, 2017 - Los Angeles 99 vs. Utah 91
- Apr 15, 2017 - Utah 97 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Mar 25, 2017 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Utah 95
- Mar 13, 2017 - Utah 114 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Feb 13, 2017 - Los Angeles 88 vs. Utah 72
- Oct 30, 2016 - Los Angeles 88 vs. Utah 75
- Apr 08, 2016 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Utah 99
- Dec 26, 2015 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Utah 104
- Nov 25, 2015 - Utah 102 vs. Los Angeles 91