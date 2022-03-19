Through 3 Quarters

The Utah Jazz were expected to win this one, and they are just one quarter away from fulfilling that expectation. After three quarters it's looking more and more like their high-powered offense is just too much for the Los Angeles Clippers as Utah lead 98-58.

Center Rudy Gobert has led the way so far for the Jazz, as he has dropped a double-double on 19 points and 16 rebounds along with two blocks. This makes it 12 consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least ten rebounds.

Los Angeles hasn't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to nine points or fewer.

If the matchup were over now, this would be Utah's biggest margin of victory yet this year.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Utah

Current Records: Los Angeles 36-36; Utah 43-26

What to Know

The Utah Jazz have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Los Angeles Clippers at 9 p.m. ET March 18 at Vivint Arena. The Jazz will be strutting in after a victory while Los Angeles will be stumbling in from a defeat.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Utah and the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Utah wrapped it up with a 125-110 win at home. It was another big night for Utah's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who shot 9-for-15 from beyond the arc and finished with 37 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but Los Angeles had to settle for a 103-100 loss against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. Power forward Marcus Morris put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 22 points and seven assists in addition to six rebounds.

The Jazz are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets Jan. 19 easily too and instead slipped up with a 116-111. In other words, don't count the Clippers out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

Odds

The Jazz are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Jazz as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Utah have won 18 out of their last 34 games against Los Angeles.

Injury Report for Utah

Hassan Whiteside: Out (Illness)

Bojan Bogdanovic: Out (Calf)

Danuel House Jr.: Out (Knee)

Trent Forrest: Out (Wrist)

Udoka Azubuike: Out (Ankle)

Donovan Mitchell: Out (Calf)

Injury Report for Los Angeles