Who's Playing

Memphis @ Utah

Current Records: Memphis 21-20; Utah 32-11

What to Know

The Utah Jazz's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 9 p.m. ET March 26 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Jazz are out to keep their 17-game home win streak alive.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Utah on Wednesday. They took their game against the Brooklyn Nets by a conclusive 118-88 score. With Utah ahead 63-38 at the half, the matchup was all but over already. Their shooting guard Donovan Mitchell did his thing and shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Memphis beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-107 on Wednesday. The Grizz's small forward Dillon Brooks filled up the stat sheet, picking up 25 points.

Utah is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Washington Wizards March 18 easily too and instead slipped up with a 131-122. In other words, don't count Memphis out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a big 10-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won ten out of their last 18 games against Memphis.