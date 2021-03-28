Who's Playing

Memphis @ Utah

Current Records: Memphis 21-21; Utah 33-11

What to Know

The Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies will face off at 9 p.m. ET March 27 at Vivint Smart Home Arena after both having played games yesterday. Utah is out to keep their 18-game home win streak alive.

The Jazz are hoping for another victory. This past Friday, they narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Memphis 117-114. The overall outcome was to be expected, but the Grizzlies made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted. It was another big night for Utah's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 35 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Utah's win lifted them to 33-11 while Memphis' defeat dropped them down to 21-21. We'll see if Utah can repeat their recent success or if Memphis bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a big 9-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Jazz slightly, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Utah have won 11 out of their last 19 games against Memphis.

Mar 26, 2021 - Utah 117 vs. Memphis 114

Aug 05, 2020 - Utah 124 vs. Memphis 115

Dec 07, 2019 - Utah 126 vs. Memphis 112

Nov 29, 2019 - Utah 103 vs. Memphis 94

Nov 15, 2019 - Memphis 107 vs. Utah 106

Mar 08, 2019 - Memphis 114 vs. Utah 104

Nov 12, 2018 - Utah 96 vs. Memphis 88

Nov 02, 2018 - Memphis 110 vs. Utah 100

Oct 22, 2018 - Memphis 92 vs. Utah 84

Mar 30, 2018 - Utah 107 vs. Memphis 97

Mar 09, 2018 - Utah 95 vs. Memphis 78

Feb 07, 2018 - Utah 92 vs. Memphis 88

Jan 28, 2017 - Memphis 102 vs. Utah 95

Jan 08, 2017 - Memphis 88 vs. Utah 79

Dec 18, 2016 - Utah 82 vs. Memphis 73

Nov 14, 2016 - Memphis 102 vs. Utah 96

Mar 04, 2016 - Memphis 94 vs. Utah 88

Jan 02, 2016 - Utah 92 vs. Memphis 87

Nov 07, 2015 - Utah 89 vs. Memphis 79

Injury Report for Utah

Matt Thomas: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)

Mike Conley: Out (Hamstring)

Udoka Azubuike: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Memphis