Who's Playing
Memphis @ Utah
Current Records: Memphis 21-21; Utah 33-11
What to Know
The Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies will face off at 9 p.m. ET March 27 at Vivint Smart Home Arena after both having played games yesterday. Utah is out to keep their 18-game home win streak alive.
The Jazz are hoping for another victory. This past Friday, they narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Memphis 117-114. The overall outcome was to be expected, but the Grizzlies made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted. It was another big night for Utah's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 35 points, six assists and five rebounds.
Utah's win lifted them to 33-11 while Memphis' defeat dropped them down to 21-21. We'll see if Utah can repeat their recent success or if Memphis bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jazz are a big 9-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
Bettors have moved against the Jazz slightly, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Utah have won 11 out of their last 19 games against Memphis.
Injury Report for Utah
- Matt Thomas: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)
- Mike Conley: Out (Hamstring)
- Udoka Azubuike: Out (Ankle)
Injury Report for Memphis
- Jaren Jackson Jr.: Out (Knee)