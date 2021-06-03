Who's Playing

Memphis @ Utah

Regular Season Records: Memphis 1-3; Utah 3-1

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Utah Jazz are heading back home. They will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies in a playoff matchup at Vivint Smart Home Arena at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Averaging 122.75 points per game, the Utah squad has been an offensive juggernaut in the playoffs, so hopefully Memphis' defense is prepared for a test.

The Grizzlies are out to make up for these teams' contest on Monday. Utah netted a 120-113 win. Their shooting guard Donovan Mitchell looked sharp as he had 30 points and eight assists.

The Jazz are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Utah's victory lifted them to 3-1 while Memphis' defeat dropped them down to 1-3. We'll see if Utah can repeat their recent success or if Memphis bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $96.00

Odds

The Jazz are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won 16 out of their last 25 games against Memphis.

Injury Report for Utah

Injury Report for Memphis

Sean McDermott: Out (Foot)

No Injury Information