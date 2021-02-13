Who's Playing

Miami @ Utah

Current Records: Miami 11-14; Utah 21-5

What to Know

The Utah Jazz are getting right back to it as they host the Miami Heat at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 13 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Jazz are out to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.

The Milwaukee Bucks typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday Utah proved too difficult a challenge. Utah strolled past Milwaukee with points to spare, taking the game 129-115. Utah's success was spearheaded by the efforts of small forward Joe Ingles, who shot 7-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points and five dimes, and center Rudy Gobert, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 12 rebounds along with four blocks. That makes it five consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Miami beat the Houston Rockets 101-94 on Thursday. The Heat's small forward Jimmy Butler did his thing and posted a triple-double on 27 points, ten assists, and ten boards. That's Jimmy G Buckets' first triple-double of the season.

The Jazz are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

Utah is now 21-5 while Miami sits at 11-14. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Utah have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.90%, which places them third in the league. Miami is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.50%, which places them fourth in the league.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a 5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami have won six out of their last ten games against Utah.