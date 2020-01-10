Watch Jazz vs. Hornets: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game
How to watch Jazz vs. Hornets basketball game
Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Utah
Current Records: Charlotte 15-25; Utah 25-12
What to Know
The Utah Jazz's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Charlotte Hornets at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah is currently enjoying a seven-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
Utah took their matchup against the New York Knicks on Wednesday by a conclusive 128-104 score. Utah C Rudy Gobert looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 16 points and 16 rebounds. That makes it five consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least 12 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Charlotte fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. Charlotte lost to Toronto 112-110. The losing side was boosted by SF Miles Bridges, who shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 26 points and nine boards.
The Jazz are the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's game on Wednesday, where they covered a 14-point spread.
The Jazz are now 25-12 while the Hornets sit at 15-25. The Jazz are 17-7 after wins this season, and the Hornets are 7-17 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.31
Odds
The Jazz are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 212
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah have won six out of their last nine games against Charlotte.
- Dec 21, 2019 - Utah 114 vs. Charlotte 107
- Apr 01, 2019 - Utah 111 vs. Charlotte 102
- Nov 30, 2018 - Utah 119 vs. Charlotte 111
- Feb 09, 2018 - Utah 106 vs. Charlotte 94
- Jan 12, 2018 - Charlotte 99 vs. Utah 88
- Feb 04, 2017 - Utah 105 vs. Charlotte 98
- Nov 09, 2016 - Charlotte 104 vs. Utah 98
- Jan 27, 2016 - Utah 102 vs. Charlotte 73
- Jan 18, 2016 - Charlotte 124 vs. Utah 119
