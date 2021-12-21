Through 3 Quarters

Only one more quarter stands between the Utah Jazz and the win they were favored to collect going into this night. They have unwrapped a big 80-68 lead against the Charlotte Hornets.

Center Rudy Gobert has led the way so far for Utah, as he has posted a double-double on 17 points and 15 boards. This makes it ten consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least ten rebounds.

Charlotte has been led by power forward Jalen McDaniels, who so far has 12 points along with four rebounds and two blocks.

the Hornets have lost 83% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this season, so this one seems just about wrapped up

Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Utah

Current Records: Charlotte 16-16; Utah 20-9

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.28 points per matchup before their game on Monday. They might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET Dec. 20 at Vivint Arena. The Hornets have some work to do to even out the 3-9 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 137-106, which was the final score in Charlotte's tilt against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Charlotte was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 69-47. Charlotte's defeat came about despite a quality game from power forward Miles Bridges, who had 26 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, Utah was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 109-103 to the Washington Wizards. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Utah was far and away the favorite. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who had 32 points and five assists.

The losses put Charlotte at 16-16 and Utah at 20-9. The Hornets are 7-8 after losses this year, the Jazz 5-3.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

Odds

The Jazz are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won nine out of their last 12 games against Charlotte.

Injury Report for Utah

Malik Fitts: Out (Shoulder)

Udoka Azubuike: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Charlotte