Watch Jazz vs. Knicks: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

New York @ Utah

Current Records: New York 10-27; Utah 24-12

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Utah Jazz are heading back home. They will take on the New York Knicks at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah is cruising in on a six-game winning streak while New York is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

The Jazz escaped with a win against the New Orleans Pelicans by the margin of a single basket, 128-126. SF Joe Ingles was the offensive standout of the contest for the Jazz, picking up 22 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, if New York was hoping to start the new year off on the right foot, then they sure slipped up. 2020 "welcomed" them with a 117-87 beatdown from the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. New York was surely aware of their 13-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 17-17-2 against the spread.

Utah's victory lifted them to 24-12 while New York's defeat dropped them down to 10-27. We'll see if the Jazz can repeat their recent success or if the Knicks bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Jazz are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 217

Series History

Utah have won five out of their last eight games against New York.