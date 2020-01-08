Watch Jazz vs. Knicks: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
How to watch Jazz vs. Knicks basketball game
Who's Playing
New York @ Utah
Current Records: New York 10-27; Utah 24-12
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Utah Jazz are heading back home. They will take on the New York Knicks at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah is cruising in on a six-game winning streak while New York is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.
The Jazz escaped with a win against the New Orleans Pelicans by the margin of a single basket, 128-126. SF Joe Ingles was the offensive standout of the contest for the Jazz, picking up 22 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, if New York was hoping to start the new year off on the right foot, then they sure slipped up. 2020 "welcomed" them with a 117-87 beatdown from the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. New York was surely aware of their 13-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.
Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 17-17-2 against the spread.
Utah's victory lifted them to 24-12 while New York's defeat dropped them down to 10-27. We'll see if the Jazz can repeat their recent success or if the Knicks bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Jazz are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 217
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah have won five out of their last eight games against New York.
- Mar 20, 2019 - Utah 137 vs. New York 116
- Dec 29, 2018 - Utah 129 vs. New York 97
- Jan 19, 2018 - New York 117 vs. Utah 115
- Nov 15, 2017 - New York 106 vs. Utah 101
- Mar 22, 2017 - Utah 108 vs. New York 101
- Nov 06, 2016 - Utah 114 vs. New York 109
- Jan 20, 2016 - New York 118 vs. Utah 111
- Dec 09, 2015 - Utah 106 vs. New York 85
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
TPI: Where do the Blazers go from here?
Also in the notebook: The post-up is alive in Boston, one brief glimpse of Russell Westbrook...
-
Kerr fined $25K for verbally abusing ref
Kerr received this third ejection of his coaching career after yelling at a referee
-
Report: MRI for Davis comes back clean
Davis is expected to travel with the team on the upcoming two-game road trip
-
NBA DFS picks, Jan. 8 lineups, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Bucks vs. Warriors odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Wednesday's Bucks vs. Warriors matchup 10,000...
-
Lakers must preserve LeBron, Davis
Davis' MRI reportedly came back clean after a scary fall Tuesday night and should still travel...
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...