Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Utah

Current Records: Los Angeles 40-38; Utah 36-42

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers haven't won a game against the Utah Jazz since Feb. 16 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. They will face off against one another at 9 p.m. ET at Vivint Arena. The Lakers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.4 points per matchup.

Los Angeles made easy work of the Houston Rockets on Sunday and carried off a 134-109 victory. Center Anthony Davis continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 40 points along with nine rebounds. The contest made it AD's third in a row with at least 38 points.

Meanwhile, Utah was just a bucket short of a win on Sunday and fell 111-110 to the Brooklyn Nets. The losing side was boosted by small forward Talen Horton-Tucker, who had 32 points and eight assists.

Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Los Angeles' win lifted them to 40-38 while Utah's defeat dropped them down to 36-42. We'll see if Los Angeles can repeat their recent success or if Utah bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $61.12

Odds

The Lakers are a big 8-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 7.5-point favorite.

Series History

Utah have won 17 out of their last 26 games against Los Angeles.