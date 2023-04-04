Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Utah
Current Records: Los Angeles 40-38; Utah 36-42
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers haven't won a game against the Utah Jazz since Feb. 16 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. They will face off against one another at 9 p.m. ET at Vivint Arena. The Lakers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.4 points per matchup.
Los Angeles made easy work of the Houston Rockets on Sunday and carried off a 134-109 victory. Center Anthony Davis continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 40 points along with nine rebounds. The contest made it AD's third in a row with at least 38 points.
Meanwhile, Utah was just a bucket short of a win on Sunday and fell 111-110 to the Brooklyn Nets. The losing side was boosted by small forward Talen Horton-Tucker, who had 32 points and eight assists.
Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Los Angeles' win lifted them to 40-38 while Utah's defeat dropped them down to 36-42. We'll see if Los Angeles can repeat their recent success or if Utah bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $61.12
Odds
The Lakers are a big 8-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 7.5-point favorite.
Series History
Utah have won 17 out of their last 26 games against Los Angeles.
- Nov 07, 2022 - Utah 139 vs. Los Angeles 116
- Nov 04, 2022 - Utah 130 vs. Los Angeles 116
- Mar 31, 2022 - Utah 122 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Feb 16, 2022 - Los Angeles 106 vs. Utah 101
- Jan 17, 2022 - Los Angeles 101 vs. Utah 95
- Apr 19, 2021 - Utah 111 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Apr 17, 2021 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Utah 115
- Feb 24, 2021 - Utah 114 vs. Los Angeles 89
- Aug 03, 2020 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Utah 108
- Dec 04, 2019 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Utah 96
- Oct 25, 2019 - Los Angeles 95 vs. Utah 86
- Apr 07, 2019 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Utah 109
- Mar 27, 2019 - Utah 115 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Jan 11, 2019 - Utah 113 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Nov 23, 2018 - Los Angeles 90 vs. Utah 83
- Apr 08, 2018 - Utah 112 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Apr 03, 2018 - Utah 117 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Oct 28, 2017 - Utah 96 vs. Los Angeles 81
- Jan 26, 2017 - Utah 96 vs. Los Angeles 88
- Dec 27, 2016 - Utah 102 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Dec 05, 2016 - Utah 107 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Oct 28, 2016 - Utah 96 vs. Los Angeles 89
- Apr 13, 2016 - Los Angeles 101 vs. Utah 96
- Mar 28, 2016 - Utah 123 vs. Los Angeles 75
- Jan 16, 2016 - Utah 109 vs. Los Angeles 82
- Jan 10, 2016 - Utah 86 vs. Los Angeles 74