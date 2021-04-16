Who's Playing

Indiana @ Utah

Current Records: Indiana 26-28; Utah 41-14

What to Know

The Utah Jazz will take on the Indiana Pacers at 3 p.m. ET Friday at Vivint Smart Home Arena after having had a few days off. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Utah netted a 106-96 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. The Jazz can attribute much of their success to center Rudy Gobert, who posted a double-double on 14 rebounds and 13 points along with seven blocks, and point guard Mike Conley, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 14 dimes. That makes it six consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Indiana beat the Houston Rockets 132-124 on Wednesday. It was another big night for Indiana's point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who almost dropped a triple-double on 23 points, 14 boards, and nine assists.

Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Utah is now 41-14 while the Pacers sit at 26-28. The Jazz are 29-11 after wins this season, Indiana 10-15.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET

Friday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won six out of their last 11 games against Indiana.