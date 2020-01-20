Watch Jazz vs. Pacers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Indiana @ Utah

Current Records: Indiana 28-15; Utah 29-13

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers might have tired legs after a matchup night as they head on the road against the Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Indiana is coming into the game hot, having won five in a row.

Indiana beat the Denver Nuggets 115-107 on Sunday. The Pacers can attribute much of their success to PF Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a triple-double on 22 points, 15 rebounds, and ten dimes, and SF Doug McDermott, who shot 6-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points. That's Sabonis' first triple-double of the season.

Meanwhile, Utah took their contest against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday by a conclusive 123-101 score. C Rudy Gobert continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, posting a double-double on 28 points and 15 boards along with three blocks. That makes it ten consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least 12 rebounds. Gobert's points were the most he has had all season.

The wins brought Indiana up to 28-15 and Utah to 29-13. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Pacers rank third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.30% on the season. The Jazz are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the matchup boasting the fourth highest field goal percentage in the league at 47.20%. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.94

Odds

The Jazz are a solid 7-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 217

Series History

Indiana have won five out of their last nine games against Utah.