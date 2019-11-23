Watch Jazz vs. Pelicans: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Utah (home) vs. New Orleans (away)

Current Records: Utah 10-5; New Orleans 6-9

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans need to shore up a defense that is allowing 119 points per matchup. Their road trip will continue as they head to the Utah Jazz's court at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

It was a close one, but on Thursday New Orleans sidestepped the Phoenix Suns for a 124-121 victory. SG JJ Redick and SF Brandon Ingram were among the main playmakers for the Pelicans as the former shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points and five rebounds and the latter had 28 points and five assists in addition to eight boards.

On Friday, Utah narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Golden State Warriors 113-109. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Golden State made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Their wins bumped New Orleans to 6-9 and Utah to 10-5. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Pelicans are second worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 119 on average. To make matters even worse for the Pelicans, the Jazz enter the game with only 101.2 points allowed per game on average, good for best in the league. So the New Orleans squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.00

Odds

The Jazz are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Pelicans.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: 222

Series History

Utah have won ten out of their last 14 games against New Orleans.