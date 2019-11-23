Watch Jazz vs. Pelicans: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game
How to watch Jazz vs. Pelicans basketball game
Who's Playing
Utah (home) vs. New Orleans (away)
Current Records: Utah 10-5; New Orleans 6-9
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans need to shore up a defense that is allowing 119 points per matchup. Their road trip will continue as they head to the Utah Jazz's court at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.
It was a close one, but on Thursday New Orleans sidestepped the Phoenix Suns for a 124-121 victory. SG JJ Redick and SF Brandon Ingram were among the main playmakers for the Pelicans as the former shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points and five rebounds and the latter had 28 points and five assists in addition to eight boards.
On Friday, Utah narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Golden State Warriors 113-109. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Golden State made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Their wins bumped New Orleans to 6-9 and Utah to 10-5. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Pelicans are second worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 119 on average. To make matters even worse for the Pelicans, the Jazz enter the game with only 101.2 points allowed per game on average, good for best in the league. So the New Orleans squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $27.00
Odds
The Jazz are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Pelicans.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: 222
Series History
Utah have won ten out of their last 14 games against New Orleans.
- Mar 06, 2019 - Utah 114 vs. New Orleans 104
- Mar 04, 2019 - New Orleans 115 vs. Utah 112
- Oct 27, 2018 - Utah 132 vs. New Orleans 111
- Mar 11, 2018 - Utah 116 vs. New Orleans 99
- Feb 05, 2018 - Utah 133 vs. New Orleans 109
- Jan 03, 2018 - New Orleans 108 vs. Utah 98
- Dec 01, 2017 - Utah 114 vs. New Orleans 108
- Mar 27, 2017 - Utah 108 vs. New Orleans 100
- Mar 06, 2017 - Utah 88 vs. New Orleans 83
- Feb 08, 2017 - Utah 127 vs. New Orleans 94
- Mar 05, 2016 - Utah 106 vs. New Orleans 94
- Feb 10, 2016 - New Orleans 100 vs. Utah 96
- Dec 16, 2015 - New Orleans 104 vs. Utah 94
- Nov 28, 2015 - Utah 101 vs. New Orleans 87
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Clippers' depth beats Harden's Rockets
Harden played a nearly perfect offensive game, but in the end a trio of Clippers closers stole...
-
Celtics' Walker leaves game on stretcher
This was a scary injury for Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics
-
Kyrie Irving will miss return to Boston
Boston Celtics fans won't have their chance to boo their former point guard quite yet
-
Rockets vs. Clippers odds, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Rockets vs. Clippers game 10,000 times.
-
Griffin provides update on Williamson
Williamson could be back out on the court for the Pelicans as soon as next month
-
Melo's return a feel-good story, for now
After a year away from the league, Anthony signed a non-guaranteed deal with the Trail Blazers...
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans