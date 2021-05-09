Who's Playing

Houston @ Utah

Current Records: Houston 16-51; Utah 49-18

What to Know

The Utah Jazz and the Houston Rockets will face off at 10 p.m. ET May 8 at Vivint Smart Home Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Utah and Houston will really light up the scoreboard this past Saturday.

The Jazz beat the Denver Nuggets 127-120 this past Friday. Small forward Bojan Bogdanovic had a stellar game for Utah as he shot 8-for-11 from downtown and finished with 48 points and eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Houston came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks this past Friday, falling 141-133. Houston's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of power forward Kelly Olynyk, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 12 boards in addition to seven dimes, and Khyri Thomas, who had 16 points. That makes it three consecutive games in which Olynyk has had at least ten rebounds.

The Jazz are the favorite in this one, with an expected 16-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Utah's win lifted them to 49-18 while Houston's defeat dropped them down to an irreparable 16-51. Allowing an average of 116.04 points per game, the Rockets haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

Odds

The Jazz are a big 16-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Jazz, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won 19 out of their last 30 games against Utah.

Injury Report for Utah

Mike Conley: Out (Hamstring)

Juwan Morgan: Out (Heel)

Donovan Mitchell: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Houston