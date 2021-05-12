Who's Playing
Portland @ Utah
Current Records: Portland 40-29; Utah 50-19
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Rip City and the Utah Jazz will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 9:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Trail Blazers haven't won a game against Utah since Feb. 1 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
Portland strolled past the Houston Rockets with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 140-129. It was another big night for Rip City's point guard Damian Lillard, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 34 points, six assists and nine rebounds. Dame's night made it five games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Utah as they fell 119-116 to the Golden State Warriors on Monday. The losing side was boosted by point guard Jordan Clarkson, who had 41 points along with seven boards.
Portland is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Portland, who are 35-34 against the spread.
The Trail Blazers are now 40-29 while the Jazz sit at 50-19. Rip City is 23-16 after wins this season, and Utah is 14-4 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jazz are a 3.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Utah have won 11 out of their last 21 games against Portland.
- Apr 08, 2021 - Utah 122 vs. Portland 103
- Dec 23, 2020 - Utah 120 vs. Portland 100
- Feb 07, 2020 - Utah 117 vs. Portland 114
- Feb 01, 2020 - Portland 124 vs. Utah 107
- Dec 26, 2019 - Utah 121 vs. Portland 115
- Jan 30, 2019 - Portland 132 vs. Utah 105
- Jan 21, 2019 - Portland 109 vs. Utah 104
- Dec 25, 2018 - Utah 117 vs. Portland 96
- Dec 21, 2018 - Utah 120 vs. Portland 90
- Apr 11, 2018 - Portland 102 vs. Utah 93
- Feb 23, 2018 - Portland 100 vs. Utah 81
- Feb 11, 2018 - Utah 115 vs. Portland 96
- Nov 01, 2017 - Utah 112 vs. Portland 103
- Apr 08, 2017 - Portland 101 vs. Utah 86
- Apr 04, 2017 - Utah 106 vs. Portland 87
- Feb 15, 2017 - Utah 111 vs. Portland 88
- Oct 25, 2016 - Portland 113 vs. Utah 104
- Feb 21, 2016 - Portland 115 vs. Utah 111
- Jan 13, 2016 - Portland 99 vs. Utah 85
- Dec 31, 2015 - Utah 109 vs. Portland 96
- Nov 04, 2015 - Portland 108 vs. Utah 92