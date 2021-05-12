Who's Playing

Portland @ Utah

Current Records: Portland 40-29; Utah 50-19

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Rip City and the Utah Jazz will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 9:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Trail Blazers haven't won a game against Utah since Feb. 1 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

Portland strolled past the Houston Rockets with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 140-129. It was another big night for Rip City's point guard Damian Lillard, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 34 points, six assists and nine rebounds. Dame's night made it five games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Utah as they fell 119-116 to the Golden State Warriors on Monday. The losing side was boosted by point guard Jordan Clarkson, who had 41 points along with seven boards.

Portland is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Portland, who are 35-34 against the spread.

The Trail Blazers are now 40-29 while the Jazz sit at 50-19. Rip City is 23-16 after wins this season, and Utah is 14-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a 3.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won 11 out of their last 21 games against Portland.