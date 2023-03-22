Who's Playing
Portland @ Utah
Current Records: Portland 31-40; Utah 35-36
What to Know
The Utah Jazz need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.28 points per game before their contest Wednesday. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 9 p.m. ET March 22 at Vivint Arena. If the matchup is anything like their 134-124 win from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Jazz beat the Sacramento Kings 128-120 on Monday. Utah's small forward Ochai Agbaji was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 6-for-10 from downtown and finishing with 27 points and five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Portland lost to the Los Angeles Clippers at home by a decisive 117-102 margin. A silver lining for the Trail Blazers was the play of center Jusuf Nurkic, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 boards in addition to five assists.
Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They are currently six-for-six against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Utah's victory lifted them to 35-36 while Portland's defeat dropped them down to 31-40. We'll see if Utah can repeat their recent success or if Portland bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.00
Odds
The Jazz are a 4-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah have won 16 out of their last 29 games against Portland.
- Jan 25, 2023 - Portland 134 vs. Utah 124
- Dec 03, 2022 - Portland 116 vs. Utah 111
- Nov 19, 2022 - Utah 118 vs. Portland 113
- Apr 10, 2022 - Utah 111 vs. Portland 80
- Mar 09, 2022 - Utah 123 vs. Portland 85
- Dec 29, 2021 - Utah 120 vs. Portland 105
- Nov 29, 2021 - Utah 129 vs. Portland 107
- May 12, 2021 - Portland 105 vs. Utah 98
- Apr 08, 2021 - Utah 122 vs. Portland 103
- Dec 23, 2020 - Utah 120 vs. Portland 100
- Feb 07, 2020 - Utah 117 vs. Portland 114
- Feb 01, 2020 - Portland 124 vs. Utah 107
- Dec 26, 2019 - Utah 121 vs. Portland 115
- Jan 30, 2019 - Portland 132 vs. Utah 105
- Jan 21, 2019 - Portland 109 vs. Utah 104
- Dec 25, 2018 - Utah 117 vs. Portland 96
- Dec 21, 2018 - Utah 120 vs. Portland 90
- Apr 11, 2018 - Portland 102 vs. Utah 93
- Feb 23, 2018 - Portland 100 vs. Utah 81
- Feb 11, 2018 - Utah 115 vs. Portland 96
- Nov 01, 2017 - Utah 112 vs. Portland 103
- Apr 08, 2017 - Portland 101 vs. Utah 86
- Apr 04, 2017 - Utah 106 vs. Portland 87
- Feb 15, 2017 - Utah 111 vs. Portland 88
- Oct 25, 2016 - Portland 113 vs. Utah 104
- Feb 21, 2016 - Portland 115 vs. Utah 111
- Jan 13, 2016 - Portland 99 vs. Utah 85
- Dec 31, 2015 - Utah 109 vs. Portland 96
- Nov 04, 2015 - Portland 108 vs. Utah 92