Who's Playing

Portland @ Utah

Current Records: Portland 31-40; Utah 35-36

What to Know

The Utah Jazz need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.28 points per game before their contest Wednesday. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 9 p.m. ET March 22 at Vivint Arena. If the matchup is anything like their 134-124 win from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Jazz beat the Sacramento Kings 128-120 on Monday. Utah's small forward Ochai Agbaji was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 6-for-10 from downtown and finishing with 27 points and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Portland lost to the Los Angeles Clippers at home by a decisive 117-102 margin. A silver lining for the Trail Blazers was the play of center Jusuf Nurkic, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 boards in addition to five assists.

Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They are currently six-for-six against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Utah's victory lifted them to 35-36 while Portland's defeat dropped them down to 31-40. We'll see if Utah can repeat their recent success or if Portland bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Jazz are a 4-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won 16 out of their last 29 games against Portland.