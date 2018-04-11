Watch Jazz vs. Trail Blazers online: NBA live stream info, odds, analysis, TV channel
The Jazz and Blazers face off Wednesday, with the winner clinching the No. 3 seed in the West
The Jazz (48-33) and Trail Blazers (48-33) have both been surprise teams since the All-Star break. Utah and Portland have gone 18-5 and 16-7 over the final stretch, respectively. Their efforts have pushed them up the standings into a tie for the 3-seed. On Wednesday, they'll meet in a game to decide who gets that final spot.
Utah is coming off a dominant win over Golden State on Tuesday, but Portland has had a day of rest. The Blazers need that rest because they've lost four in a row coming into the season finale.
How to watch Jazz vs. Trail Blazers
- Date: Wednesday, April 11
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: watchESPN
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis: The Jazz mid-season turnaround has been truly incredible. They had some injuries earlier in the season, but it was really the emergence of Donovan Mitchell that led them to this point. Mitchell is the first rookie to lead a playoff team in scoring since Carmelo Anthony did it in 2003-04. Now he has a chance to help them grab the 3-seed.
Portland, on the other hand, has done what it always does. After the All-Star break is when Damian Lillard comes alive. He's torched anyone that's gotten in his way, shown up in clutch time and established himself as an All-NBA candidate. Don't be surprised if some MVP voters put him on their ballots. That's how great he's been lately.
This really feels like a toss-up game that can go either way. The Jazz have been the hotter team as of late, but the Blazers are at home with a game of rest. The Blazers probably have the edge, but it's so close that even the smallest advantage could flip it back to Utah's favor.
-
NBA Tuesday, news, schedule, rumors
Catch up on all the NBA news, scores and highlights from Tuesday
-
How to watch Bucks vs. 76ers
The 76ers have a chance to win 16 straight to close out the season and clinch the East's No....
-
NBA playoffs 2018: Tiebreaker scenarios
An in-depth look at tiebreaker scenarios for the NBA postseason
-
Updating West playoff picture
It's all on the line on the final night of the season in the Western Conference
-
Simmons vs. Mitchell ROY in one question
How do we define 'rookie'?
-
Updating East playoff picture
Cavs owns the tiebreaker over Philly, but would need a win and a 76ers loss to finish third...